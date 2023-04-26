CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A burglar broke into a Bronx Kentucky Fried Chicken Sunday and stole thousands in cash and a bag of chicken, police said.

The man broke the front gate to get into the fast-food spot at 220 East 170th St. in Concourse at around 2:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. The thief then took $2,400 from the register and a bag of chicken before leaving the eatery, police said.

The suspect has not been apprehended. Police said he has a thin build and was last seen wearing a black winter hat, a black jacket, a black t-shirt, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).