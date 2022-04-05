FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Erick and Victor Soriano De-Perdomo stood in front of a small crowd Tuesday evening on East 188th Street.

The brothers were overwhelmed with a rush of grief, and anger, over their mother’s senseless death.

“She went to the store,” Victor said, “and she got killed like that? Like, there is no sense.”

Security camera footage caught a glimpse of 61-year-old Juana Soriano De-Perdomo just 24 hours earlier. She was fatally shot in the back with a stray bullet; she stumbled, fell against a glass door and then later died at an area hospital.

The fatal shot was fired during a dispute between two groups of people arguing on the sidewalk, police said. Soriano De-Perdomo had nothing to do with the argument.

“They took her from me,” Victor said. “That’s not right. It’s not.”

Both Erick and Victor said something needs to change.

Police increased patrols in the neighborhood, handing out fliers and asking for information. However, convincing people to come forward is no small task. Erick Soriano De-Perdomo said he hopes that changes in this case.

“If they’re your friends, give them up,” he said. “Because you know it’s wrong … it could be your family that got shot, too. And you would be looking for justice.”