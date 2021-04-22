Brooklyn woman fatally shot in front of bodega, Bronx woman arrested: NYPD

A woman was shot in the head and killed in Brooklyn Wednesday, April 21, 2021 (Citizen App).

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — A woman was shot fatally in the head in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon just blocks away from the Barclays Center, police said.

Nichelle Thomas, 51, was at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and St. Mark’s Place outside of a bodega when she was shot in the head, according to officers. When EMS arrived, she was unresponsive and transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police arrested Latisha Bell, 38, of the Bronx. She is charged with second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.