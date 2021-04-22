Brooklyn woman fatally shot in front of bodega, Bronx woman arrested: NYPD

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
brooklyn murder

A woman was shot in the head and killed in Brooklyn Wednesday, April 21, 2021 (Citizen App).

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — A woman was shot fatally in the head in Brooklyn Wednesday afternoon just blocks away from the Barclays Center, police said.

Nichelle Thomas, 51, was at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and St. Mark’s Place outside of a bodega when she was shot in the head, according to officers. When EMS arrived, she was unresponsive and transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police arrested Latisha Bell, 38, of the Bronx. She is charged with second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Family of Amber Rose Isaac honors her life with activism

Community leaders call on Mayor de Blasio to enact police accountability in NYC

Bronx activists want local infrastructure project

Woman killed at Bronx construction site, boyfriend beats suspect

NYC artist paints DMX mural outside Bronx restaurant

NYC independent pharmacies warn of closures during pandemic

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter