MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11 ) — A Brooklyn man is facing multiple assault charges after an alleged attack that left one victim with a severed nerve.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Jordan Runadieo, 52, “yelled homophobic slurs at the victim, before and after slashing him with a knife.”

“Thanks to the quick action of nearby police officers who applied a tourniquet to the victim’s arm, he was saved. We will always protect those in our community who are subjected to hate-based violence and hold those accountable for such acts,” Clark continued.

According to a police investigation, Runadieo allegedly approached two men — a couple — at about 1 a.m. June 1 while the three were on a No. 2 train. He allegedly told the couple to turn down music they were playing “while screaming hateful remarks.”

Runadieo then allegedly took out a knife and slashed one victim’s wrist. The attack severed a nerve and cut down to the bone, according to police.

Before leaving the scene of the attack, Runadieo allegedly “continued yelling homophobic slurs at the victim.”

Responding officers applied a tourniquet while the victim went in and out of consciousness due to severe blood loss, according to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office. The victim suffered nerve damage and has since undergone several surgeries for the injuries allegedly caused by Runadieo.

Runadieo is charged with four counts of first-degree assault as a hate crime, four counts of second-degree assault as a hate crime, two counts of third-degree assault as a hate crime, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree aggravated harassment. He’s due back in court Sept. 29.