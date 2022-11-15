THE BRONX (PIX11) — Hundreds of wildlife-themed lanterns joined the real wildlife at the Bronx Zoo on Tuesday for the annual holiday light show.

The show opens to the public on Nov. 18 and will run on select dates through Jan. 8. PIX11 News got a sneak peak on Tuesday.

More than 360 lanterns, representing 90 species, are spread across six trails, according to the zoo. The lanterns are made of steel and wrapped in silk. There are 70 new lanterns and zoo officials say this year’s show is bigger and better than ever.

There are stilt walkers, train rides, ice carving demonstrations and seasonal treats. The event also includes light shows to synchronized music.

New York City has always been the capitol of the holiday season. People come to the Bronx Zoo and watch these light shows and experience the animal lanterns they’re fully immersed in the holiday spirit

Tickets must be purchased in advance. The tickets, available here, are date specific.