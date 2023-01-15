Police asked for help identifying two men in connection with a robbery at Frank’s Sports Shop in the Bronx (PIX11)

EAST TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A robber stabbed a store worker in the Bronx when the employee tried to stop him on Wednesday, police said.

The stabber and another man went into Frank’s Sports Shop on East Tremont Avenue near Park Avenue around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, officials said. While there, they grabbed a black Carhartt balaclava worth around $25.

Two workers ran after the robbers and tried to get the balaclava back, police said. One of the workers, 37, was stabbed in the abdomen during the altercation.

Both robbers fled on foot. Police asked for help identifying them. They’r believed to be 17 to 20 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).