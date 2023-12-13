MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx woman who lives in the apartment building that partially collapsed on Monday is desperate to retrieve her medicine from her home.

Norma Arias is among the many residents of the seven-story apartment building at 1915 Billingsley Terrace in Morris Heights who are currently displaced after a corner of the building collapsed Monday afternoon.

Residents won’t be able to retrieve their belongings from their apartments until emergency demolition work is completed, according to the New York City Department of Buildings. Officials did not say exactly when that will be.

Arias, a retired teacher, only has some bags and the clothes on her back. Arias’ sister, who’s visiting from the Dominican Republic, was able to salvage a few belongings from inside the apartment before the building partially collapsed. But other neighbors weren’t as lucky.

“The super’s wife was in the kitchen and it fell down. She almost fell in the street. She was terrified, screaming like crazy,” said Arias.

Juan Ricard’s first-floor unit was partially destroyed in the collapse. His bedroom and bathroom were crushed. Ricard’s brother-in-law and sister heard cracking and alerted other tenants to get out.

“They decided to leave because of the noise the building made, you felt afraid,” Ricard said.

As the corner units were reduced to rubble, FDNY members frantically searched for potential victims. Fortunately, no one was killed in the collapse.

More than 150 residents of the building have received emergency assistance from the Red Cross. A relief center has been set up nearby at Bronx Community College.

“We’re just all displaced right now. A lot of us are going to Brooklyn, Staten Island, hotels. It’s just very inconvenient, especially when you have kids,” said Raza, a displaced resident.

The Vargas family, who have lived on the third floor of the building for more than 20 years, started a GoFundMe fundraiser after losing their possessions in the collapse.

“…due to the collapse our daughter and her 2-year-old baby have lost everything. Their bedroom was affected and destroyed during the collapse of the building,” said Sharlene Vargas, who created the GoFundMe. “We’re more than grateful for any assistance our community can provide.”

The apartment building has a history of violations and pending fines, according to city records.

The building was subject to recent complaints about potentially dangerous scaffolding set up for facade work, city records showed. The complaints included neighborhood concerns about unsafe work back in August. However, city inspectors found nothing wrong at the time.

Just a month ago, unsafe scaffolding was confirmed by city inspectors and there was a pending $2400 fine, according to city inspection records. The same records showed that the problem was not rectified two weeks later.

It’s currently unknown whether the ongoing facade and scaffolding issues caused the collapse. The Department of Buildings is still investigating.