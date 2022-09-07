HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx woman struck by an apparent stray bullet at a Highbridge playground in June has died of her injuries, officials said Wednesday.

Jelani Green, 25, was struck in the neck when gunfire rang out at a large gathering at Half-Nelson Playground on Nelson Avenue near Featherbed Lane around 8:45 p.m. June 19, according to authorities.

Police said at the time of the shooting that the victim was struck in the shoulder and taken to an area hospital in stable condition. But Green’s injuries proved to be life-threatening, and she succumbed to them on Tuesday.

Green, who lived about a half-mile from the playground, did not appear to be the intended target of the shooting, investigators said at the time and reiterated Wednesday.

Investigators are yet to make an arrest or publicly identify a suspect in the shooting.

