THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx woman is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing her neighbor to death following a dispute over loud music Friday night, police said.

Officers discovered 27-year-old Tyquan Pleasant unconscious on the floor outside a 2nd-floor apartment inside 808 Elsmere Place around 1:44 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Pleasant had a stab wound in his back, police said. First responders transported the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Shaun Pyles, 25, was taken into police custody, and charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.