THE BRONX (PIX11) — A woman in police custody slipped out of her handcuffs and walked out of a Bronx precinct Wednesday, prompting a search, officials said.

Christina Evans, 33, was initially arrested for violating an order of protection and taken to the 44th Precinct on East 169th Street before she escaped at around 7:30 p.m., police said. Evans was in the arrest room when she wrangled out of the handcuffs and walked out the back of the precinct, according to the NYPD.

Evans was last seen on surveillance video heading westbound on 169th Street. Police described her as about 5-foot-6, 110 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair. She has the word “Tiny” tattooed on her neck and has a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants, and black sandals.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).