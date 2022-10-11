THE BRONX (PIX11) — One Bronx woman is stepping in to fill that need for diapers for families in her neighborhood. She’s already helped provide more than 1.3 million free diapers to families in her community.

Twice a week for eight years, Maria Cintron has been giving away diapers, baby wipes, and food to parents in need. But even as the line gets longer and the demand greater, this Latina and her team just keep working harder.

28-year-old Leslie Vasquez lost her job with her two young children she struggles to make ends meet. Her daughter Sofia is ten months old. Her son Gabriel is two years old. She said every day, she desperately needs diapers. Maria Cintron is the executive director of a non-profit called HopeLine.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Her group helps over 650 parents like Vasquez get everything they need for their children each week. cintron founded a diaper distribution program back in 2015. A Cuban mother herself, Cintron grew up at Nychas Baruch Houses on the Lower East Side. She said she knows what it’s like to struggle to support a family.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, one in three families is experiencing a diaper need right now. Cintron and her team have given away more than 1.3 million diapers. But, now she said food is a priority, and her pantry is running bare.

Every family first has to make an appointment by phone. Then, they can pick up diapers, wipes and formula to go. Families can come once a month, some come for years.

If you want more information about diaper distribution or want to give, visit their website here.