BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman was found fatally stabbed inside her Bedford Park apartment building on Thursday, and her husband was taken into custody, according to authorities.

Police responding to a 911 call around 10:50 a.m. found Monica Akua, 52, unresponsive with multiple stab wounds inside her high-rise apartment building on West Mosholu Parkway South near Jerome Avenue, officials said. First responders rushed Akua to an area hospital, but she could not be saved.

The victim’s husband, Anthony Erzuah, 59, was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon, and a knife was recovered at the scene, police said.

If you or someone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, resources and help are available.