Bronx woman arrested in 2012 Yonkers cold case murder

YONKERS, NY (PIX11) – A woman was arrested in connection to a Yonkers cold case killing dating back nearly 10 years ago, authorities said.

Wanda Veguilla, 40, was arrested and faces murder charges for the August 2012 death of her former girlfriend, Yonkers police said. Pamela Graddick, 26, was found dead in Yonkers about a month after she went missing from her apartment in the Bronx, according to authorities.

The victim was last seen on surveillance video the night of Aug. 11, 2012, walking past a Morris Avenue business in the Bronx on her way home from shopping with friends, according to Lohud.com. On Sept. 4, 2012, a resident reported a foul odor in the vicinity of the Sprain Brook Parkway. Officers discovered a plastic back with Graddick’s body wrapped in a comforter.

Investigators believe she was shot once in the head. Police said Veguilla, who was dating and living with Graddick at the time of her disappearance, had been a suspect in the case. Data recovered from Graddick’s cell phone helped dispute Veguilla’s alibi saying she was away that weekend, authorities said.

Officials had showed up at Veguilla’s apartment Sunday and asked her to come into police headquarters for questioning, Lohud reported. There, she confessed to the killing.

The motive behind Graddick’s death was not disclosed. Police believe Veguilla had an accomplice and are searching another suspect.

@PIX11News on Twitter