MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 42-year-old Bronx woman was arrested after the fatal stabbing of 55-year-old Lamont Barkley on board a BX19 bus Sunday evening.

Mayor Eric Adams reacted to Barkley’s death, saying, “My heart goes out to the family of the victim.”

Barkley’s friend and neighbor Willie Pope told PIX11 News, “He was a good friend, go to work every day, take care of the kids.”

Barkley was fatally stabbed Sunday night on a BX19 bus after a dispute with a man and a woman, police said.

Ebony Jackson, 42, of the Bronx, was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter Monday. Police were still looking for a second suspect in the case.

Barkley became the third person to die on New York City public transportation in ten days.

When questioned about public transportation safety, Adams said Monday, “There are 3.5 million riders that ride a day. They are able to get to and from their place of employment. We’re going to continue to put our officers there.”

Liam Blank of the Tri-State Transportation Campaign believes another strategy might be able to help improve public transportation safety, increasing ridership.

“Having more people around serves as a deterrent for crimes,” Blank said. “Having more people use the system means that there’s far less likely for bad things to be happening.”