RIVERDALE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 99-year-old woman was fatally struck while crossing the street in the Bronx Wednesday morning, police said.

Bernice Schwartz was hit near the intersection of Oxford Street and West 235th Street in Riverdale at around 8:30 a.m., police said. A 53-year-old man driving a Mazda was making a left turn onto Oxford Street when he hit the woman, police said.

The victim suffered severe head trauma and died at the hospital, cops said. The driver remained at the scene and is not expected to face any criminal charges.

The NYPD is investigating the collision.