MORRIS PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 73-year-old Morris Park woman awoke to a burglar on top of her, enduring a sexual assault before the man fled with her bank card, according to police.

The victim was asleep in her home near Williamsbridge Road and Lydig Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when she was roused by the intruder on top of her, demanding money, authorities said.

The man sexually assaulted the victim, then fled with her bank card and PIN, officials said Monday.

Early Tuesday, police announced the arrest of a suspect in the case. David Salas, 45, faces a slew of allegations, including burglary, grand larceny, criminal trespass, sexual misconduct, forcible touching, menacing, sexual abuse, and trespass, authorities said.

The victim was not physically injured during the attack, officials said.

Public online court records did not contain details on Salas’ case as of Tuesday morning.