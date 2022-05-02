EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) – After a two-year hiatus and a scaled back celebration last year, Bronx Week 2022 is coming back bigger and better. The celebration, normally a week long, honors the people and places of the borough. This year, it will last for 10 days.

This will be the first Bronx Week for Vanessa Gibson, the new borough president, but it’s been happening for more than 40 years. The 2022 theme is “History in the Making.”

Essen Healthcare is a sponsor for the festivities, and Silvia Posada is the senior vice president of Network Development.

“This is transformational action,” Posada said.” This is history in the making — a strong, fearless African-American woman leading the charge.”

Gibson is the first female and first African-American person to hold the seat and she made sure Bronx Week was going to happen.

“I truly know that COVID was a setback for us in the Bronx, but if you know like I know, every setback is preparation for a comeback,” Gibson said. “Bronx Week 2022 is our official comeback like never before.”

The week highlights the best of the borough, from its cultural institutions to its famous natives.

Olga Luz Tirado, the executive director at Bronx Tourism Council, said it will be memorable.

“We haven’t celebrated in quite some time, and now we’re celebrating and that’s a wonderful thing,” Tirado said.

The announcement was made at the Northeast Bronx YMCA. Executive Director Meishay Gattis said it’s the borough’s first YMCA in more than 30 years.

“For us it’s really about empowering youth, strengthening health and bringing communities together,” Gattis said.

New events for Bronx Week include a silent disco at Woodlawn Cemetery and skate party at Williamsbridge Oval.

The Bronx Walk of Fame inductees were also revealed. They include self-taught music video editor Eif Rivera, actor Luis Antonio Ramos and rapper Remy Ma. All three honorees have roots in the Bronx.

Bronx Week will close out with its traditional parade, festival and concert on Moshulu Parkway.

It kicks off Thursday, May 5 and runs until Sunday, May 15.