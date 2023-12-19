TREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Investigators said carbon monoxide did not cause the deaths of two 5-year-old children in the Bronx.

Authorities responded to the apartment at 240 East 175th St. between Monroe and Topping Avenues in Tremont at around 11:20 a.m. Monday, according to the FDNY. The mother found them on the living room floor, sources said.

She told authorities the kids were cold and not moving in their beds.

The boy and girl, who are twins, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the NYPD.

The deaths don’t appear to be suspicious, sources said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

“We have a crime scene set up upstairs. At this time we don’t know if there’s foul play,” said NYPD Assistant Chief Benjamin Gurley.

Sources said there was no history of domestic violence at the home.