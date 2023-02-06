THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A dozen residents of a Bronx building filed a lawsuit against their landlord hoping the legal action will lead to repairs.

In September of 2022, several apartments at 2490 Davidson Avenue were destroyed in a fire. Four months later, several tenants are still waiting to go home.

Any Hernandez left her home during the fire with her 2-year-old daughter and is now living in a homeless shelter. Hernandez said she can’t afford to find a new apartment. “It’s not easy to find a place … Right now everything is expensive,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez is one of a dozen residents who are now suing their landlord in hopes a judge will oversee the repairs to their building.

“This is a building that has had a long history of being of having problems,” said attorney Russell Crane.

“There’s really been no communication from the landlord about the status of their apartments, about the work,” Crane explained. “These tenants have been through a lot. They’ve been traumatized by the fire, they’re living in shelters, and some of them are still getting rent bills for their apartment that they can’t even live in.”

PIX11 News made multiple requests to the building’s landlord for a response to the new lawsuit. The requests were not immediately answered.