MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Tenants of a Bronx building who have been without gas service for a decade are demanding they finally get improvements.

The tenants are threatening a rent strike. Come May 1, if they are still without gas, they say they won’t pay their rent.

The building at 333 East 150th Street in the Melrose section went into foreclosure when the landlord defaulted in 2020. Since then, a court-appointed receiver has been collecting rent, but there is still no gas service.

Jonathan Rincon moved into the building seven years ago. At the time, he was told the gas would be back on in six months. Seven years later, he’s still using electric hot plates. Rincon said he feels frustrated and undignified.

The issues at the building go beyond just the gas. Tenants have complained about leaking ceilings and pipes, rat infestations and more. They feel abandoned and are upset the city is not stepping in to help.