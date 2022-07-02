MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager died after being shot in the head Saturday afternoon, police said.

The scooter-riding victim, 19, was on Melrose Avenue when a gray SUV pulled up to him. Two men exited that vehicle, pulled out guns and fired multiple times, police said.

The victim, identified as Melvin Urena, was shot once in the head and once in the leg. EMS responded and took Urena to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).