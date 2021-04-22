Surveillance images of nine of ten individuals being sought by police after a group shot and robbed a 14-year-old boy in an attack in the Bronx on April 16, 2021, police said. (NYPD)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — The NYPD said Thursday they were looking for up to ten individuals after a 14-year-old boy was shot and robbed when the group attacked him on a Bronx street.

According to police, it was around 4:30 p.m. last Friday when the large group approached the teen in the vicinity of Morris Avenue and East 140th Street, in the Mott Haven section.

The group began physically assaulting the boy before the attack escalated when one of the individuals pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the buttocks, authorities said.

One of the attackers then snatched the boy’s iPhone before the group fled the scene, police said.

EMS rushed the teen to an area hospital where he was treated and eventually released.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of nine of the ten people being sought in connection with the attack, in hopes the public could help identify them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).