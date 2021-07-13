Bronx teen gun violence: 17-year-old boy injured in shooting

THE BRONX — A 17-year-old boy was injured in the Bronx Monday night, the latest teen to be shot in the borough over the last few days.

The incident happened just before midnight, police said. The exact location of the shooting was not immediately known, but a call came in from the vicinity of Creston and East Burnside avenues in the area bordering Mount Hope and Fordham Heights.

Officers arrived to find the teen shot in the torso. He was taken to the hospital where police listed him in stable condition, according to authorities.

The teen was uncooperative, but told police he heard shots then started to feel pain, cops said.

The victim is the latest teen to be shot in the Bronx over the last week. 

Three other teens have been killed as a result of the shootings, which police are investigating as a possible gang war, according to the New York Post. 

The death of 19-year-old Tyquill Daugherty was the first of the three deadly shootings.

Daughtery was shot in the head on Prospect Avenue in Crotona, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Over the weekend, 13-year-old Jaryan Elliot was gunned down in Belmont, police said. Authorities connected his death to a gang-related shooting.

Just a few hours later, a 16-year-old was fatally shot inside a livery cab about a mile away. 

Their families and the community are desperate for an end to a vicious cycle of violence. 

No arrests have been made in connection to the shootings.

