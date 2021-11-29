Bronx teen grateful to be alive as he celebrates 14th birthday days after being shot in neck

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — Less than a week after a bullet went through his neck, a 14-year-old boy, grateful to be alive, celebrated his birthday on Monday.

Khamani Garrett was headed to school on Tuesday when Hubert Wiggs allegedly shot the teen. Wiggs has recently been released on bail for an alleged gun-related crime. Surveillance video shows the disoriented teen stumble across the street.

The single bullet went through his neck without hitting any major blood vessels.

He was all smiles Monday as officers from the NYPD’s Community Affairs Bureau showed up with gifts for his 14th birthday. PIX11 News was also invited to share in the moment.

Officers said they were thankful they could bring the teen joy on his birthday.

The teen said he’s looking forward to getting back his normal routine; he wants to enjoy time with his family and play video games.