THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Bronx teenager has been arrested in the shooting death of a man fleeing a park near Yankee Stadium earlier this month, police said.

Miguel Gonzalez, 17, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Malik Bright, of Brooklyn, on May 11, according to the NYPD. Bright was shot twice in the back of the head by Mullaly Park on East 164th Street and River Avenue around 6:45 p.m., police said.

NYPD investigators believe a group dispute in the park occurred before the shooting took place. Someone called Bright to the park, and when he arrived gunfire broke out. Bright was running away when he was hit in the head, police said. He died from his injuries two days later.

PIX11’s Mira Wassef contributed to this report.