MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A Bronx teacher is trying to convince people to get vaccinated and send their kids back to school.

High school social worker Justin Spiro says he’s on a mission, alongside the teachers’ union, to speak to parents with concerns.

He says that getting through to one person out of every 10 is considered a success by the teachers’ union.

Members of the teachers union will be doing this type of out reach until the school year and enter the school year if needed.