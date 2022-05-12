BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teacher in the Bronx was charged on Wednesday with sexually abusing students, police said.

Norman Dunkley, 48, is a science teacher at P.S. 70, located along Weeks Avenue near East 174th Street. Police said the on-duty city employee touched a student’s breast, among other allegations of inappropriate touching.

The Department of Education deplored the alleged abuse.

“This alleged behavior is absolutely unacceptable – the safety and wellbeing of our students is our top priority,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “This employee was removed from the school and students and we will work with the NYPD as they investigate. If convicted, we will move to terminate him.”

Dunkley was arrested at around 1 p.m. and was charged with sex abuse, forcible touching, endangering the welfare of an incompetent person and harassment.