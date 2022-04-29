FOXHURST, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teacher in the Bronx was hit with charges after he allegedly choked a student inside the school cafeteria on Thursday, police said Friday.

Chester Hingle, 45, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of breathing, police said. Hingle was accused of putting his hands around the neck of a 12-year-old student at I.S. 217 in Foxhurst.

PIX11 reached out to the city Department of Education for a statement on the allegations. The DOE has not responded, as of Friday morning.