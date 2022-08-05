THE BRONX, New York (PIX11) — A serial bank robber has netted over $2,000 across a string of thefts since mid-July, all targeting TD branches in the Bronx, according to the NYPD.

The crook first struck around 3:20 p.m. on July 15 at the branch on East 149th Street near Melrose Avenue, police said in a Thursday news release.

He approached a teller, claimed to have a gun, and demanded money, officials said. The teller complied, handing over an unspecified sum of cash, and the robber fled on foot, authorities said. No injuries were reported in the incident, and it’s unclear if the thief was in fact armed.

Investigators say that the same suspect has pulled off four more robberies since, along with one failed attempt in which he fled empty-handed. Each incident targeted a TD Bank branch in the Bronx, with the second strike coming at the same branch as the July 15 theft.

The additional incidents occurred:

At 371 East 149th Street on July 17. The thief fled with about $500.

At 1866 Westchester Avenue on July 23. The thief fled with about $600.

At 640 East Fordham Road on July 30. The thief fled empty-handed.

At 148 East Fordham Road on July 30. The thief fled with about $300.

At 500 Baychester Avenue on Thursday. The thief fled with about $600.

The suspect is described by police as about 6-feet tall with a medium build, and is believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s. He’s known to carry a black, plastic shopping bag and wear sunglasses. He’s also changed hats and disposable face masks of different colors throughout his spree. He generally flees on foot in the street, avoiding the sidewalk, authorities said.

Investigators released photos of the suspect from each incident. Included is an image from the 148 East Fordham Road theft.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).