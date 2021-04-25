Windows, doors smashed at 4 Bronx synagogues in 2 days: NYPD

The Riverdale Jewish Synagogue in the Bronx was targeted by a vandal who threw rocks and broke windows of the building on April 23 and April 24, police said. (Credit: Google Maps)

RIVERDALE, the Bronx — At least four Bronx synagogues were vandalized — some targeted more than once — over the course of two days, police said Sunday, prompting Gov. Andrew Cuomo to direct the state Hate Crimes Task Force to aid in the NYPD’s investigation.

According to police, the attacks involved an unknown person breaking glass windows or doors of the synagogues, all of which are located in Riverdale.

Two of the incidents happened within 10 minutes of each other early Friday morning.

A suspect was seen throwing two rocks at the Riverdale Jewish Synagogue on West 246th Street around 12:25 a.m., police said. Then, someone was seen throwing rocks at the front doors of the Riverdale Jewish Center on Independence Avenue around 12:35 a.m., causing them to shatter, police said.

On Saturday around 11:10 p.m., someone broke the windows at the Riverdale Jewish Synagogue — the site of the first attempted attack, police said.

About 10 minutes later, the windows at the Conservative Synagogue on West 250th Street were smashed, according to police.

And around 11:30 p.m., the windows of Young Israel of Riverdale on Henry Hudson Parkway were also broken, police said.

The Riverdale Jewish Center was then targeted again at 11:45 p.m., according to the NYPD. Police said this time the windows were smashed.

Cuomo on Sunday said he was appalled by the vandalism.

“We have no tolerance for discriminatory acts that seek to divide us rather than bring us together. I am directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to immediately offer assistance in the investigation being conducted by the NYPD,” the governor said. “We stand with Jewish New Yorkers — an essential part of the fabric of our state – -as we do with all victims of bigotry, and I look forward to seeing this investigation resolved quickly.”

No arrests had been made in any of the cases, as of Sunday afternoon.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).