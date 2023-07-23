THE BRONX (PIX11) — The Bronx Summer Concert Series is a Sunday tradition starting in July.

Every week, different bands and DJs take the stage to delight the dancing crowd, and the events are open to the public and free.

Myriam Negron and her friend Raul De Jesus are enjoying the Latin flavor and summer heat.

“I like the music. I like salsa,” said Negron.

And because it’s the Bronx el condado de La salsa or the salsa borough in Spanish, the soundtrack has a lot of, you guessed it…salsa.

“For the parks department to give free outdoor concerts, it’s the best. Keep people out of the street and out of trouble,” Raul Marquez.

The salsa concerts are traditionally held at Orchard Beach, but this summer, they are happening at different parks throughout the Borough. That is because Orchard Beach is undergoing a long-awaited makeover. The upgrades include almost $100 million in capital renovations, completely transforming the pavilion and an ADA-accessible ramp. The promenade is going to be filled with new businesses and vendors.

“There’s a contained crowd that historically goes to orchard beach every, so the downside is that we lose them, but the benefit is that we gain new crowds as we Travel across the Bronx,” said Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson.

Though some said it’s hard to show off those moves in the grass instead of on a dance floor, they are grateful the tradition lives on.

“It means a celebration of the life of dancing and having good times. Getting together with friends and family and enjoying life,” said Alvin Flores.

The next event will be at Van Cortlandt Park. The Bronx Summer Salsa Series is held every Sunday through Sept. 3.