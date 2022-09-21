FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A mugger repeatedly punched a woman in the face while stealing her bag at a Fordham Heights subway station, authorities said Wednesday.

The victim, 66, was leaving the Fordham Road station on the B and D lines around 7:45 p.m. Friday when the assailant slugged her in the face multiple times, officials said. The crook then grabbed the victim’s bag and fled the station, according to police.

First responders transported the victim to an area hospital, where she was listed in what authorities described as serious but stable condition.

Investigators released a surveillance image of the suspect on Wednesday in a public appeal for tips.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).