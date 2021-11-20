Bronx subway station robber repeatedly punches 14-year-old, steals phone: NYPD

Police are looking for this person in connection with a Bronx subway robbery involving a 14-year-old boy on Nov. 13, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx — A thief beat up a 14-year-old boy inside a Bronx subway station and stole his cellphone last weekend, police said on Saturday.

The suspect allegedly approached the teen inside the Castle Hill No. 6 line subway station around 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 13 and punched him multiple times.

The suspect then stole the victim’s cellphone and fled the station, police said.

EMS treated the teen for minor injuries at the scene.

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect on Saturday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).