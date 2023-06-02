THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — Students at Longwood Preparatory Academy in the Bronx organized and led a march against gun violence Friday.

In January, a 15-year-old boy was murdered steps away from the school as he was leaving a basketball game at the local Police Athletic League.

“He was not one of our students, but he was obviously a student who lived in the community,” Longwood Preparatory Academy Principal Dr. Asya Johnson said.

Johnson said her students wanted to hold a march and rally to raise awareness in their school’s neighborhood about the impact of local shootings.

The march was planned by students in Longwood Preparatory Academy’s social justice class. They received training from organizations like Until Freedom. Students in the class are also earning college credit.