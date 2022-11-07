SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the neck following a fight at a Bronx subway station Sunday morning, police said.

The 44-year-old victim and the suspect got into an altercation on the No. 6 train platform at the Morrison Avenue- Soundview station at around 7:15 a.m., police said. It remained unclear what prompted the dispute.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police arrested Jared Johnson, 24, in connection to the incident. The charges were pending, as of Monday morning. Johnson has been arrested several times for transit-related crimes, police said.