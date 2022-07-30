UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx smoke shop employee fatally stabbed a homeless man who got into a fight with the store’s manager, police said.

The stabbing happened at the Magic 7 Smoke Shop at 174 West Fordham Road in University Heights just after noon on Saturday, NYPD officials said.

The manager at Magic 7 Smoke Shop was carrying boxes in front of the store when he bumped into 59-year-old Kenneth Fair, police said. Fair thought the store manager bumped into him on purpose, which led to an argument between the two men who began pushing and shoving each other, authorities said.

An employee of the store then came up and stabbed Fair in the neck, police said. Fair was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The store employee who allegedly stabbed Fair was identified by police as 54-year-old Bronx resident Vernon Gowdy. He was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.