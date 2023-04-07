NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man accused of choking to death his teen stepson in the Bronx was indicted on Wednesday, and is back in police custody after a judge initially released him from custody, officials said.

Tyresse Minter, 28, was charged with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in connection with the death of his 15-year-old stepson in January, according to prosecutors.

“The defendant allegedly got into a dispute with his stepson, and restrained him by grabbing his neck, causing a lack of oxygen which led to the boy’s death. It is horrific that his life was taken at such a young age,” District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a statement.

After the victim died at the scene, Minter did not call to report the victim’s death until 20 minutes later, the district attorney said.

Minter was arraigned in court on Wednesday by Judge Naiti Semaj, who released him without bail, despite a request by prosecutors that he be remanded, officials said.

However, Minter was rearrested the next day due to a parole violation, officials said. The Department of Correction is “initiating the parole revocation process due to his indictment for criminal negligent homicide and manslaughter,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement Thursday.

“My top priority is public safety. Earlier today, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision issued a warrant for Tyresse Minter, and he is now in custody,” Hochul added. “We will continue working closely with the Bronx District Attorney’s office throughout this process as it prosecutes the charges, and we will continue coordinating with our partners in law enforcement to strengthen public safety across the State.”

Minter is due back in court on June 20.