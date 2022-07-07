BAYCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 30-year-old man was stabbed on a Baychester street late Wednesday then tried to drive off, only to crash a short distance away and succumb to his injuries, police said.

The violent sequence of events began just before 11:40 p.m. near Schorr Place and Eastchester Road when the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was stabbed in an argument with another man, according to authorities.

The victim then got behind the wheel of a car and drove off, but crashed into a pole on East Gun Hill Road near Knapp Street, about a quarter-mile away, officials said.

After finding the man with multiple stab wounds across his body, first responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

No arrests had been made as of early Thursday, and a detailed description of the suspect was not available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).