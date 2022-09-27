PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two more suspects have been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man in Pelham Bay, bringing the total number of those in custody to four, police said Tuesday.

Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18, were arrested Monday on charges of manslaughter and gang assault in connection to the deadly Sept. 16 stabbing of Prince McMichael, according to officials.

McMichael, 27, was attacked by four assailants following a dispute near Bruckner Boulevard and Wilkinson Avenue around 9:45 p.m., police have said. First responders rushed McMichael to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

Authorities had previously announced the arrests of Angel Rivera, 19, and a 16-year-old boy in the case. Rivera is charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault, and assault, while the younger suspect, whose name has not been disclosed due to his age, is accused of manslaughter and gang assault.

Online court records indicate that Rivera was remanded during an initial court appearance last week. Records show that bail was set at $20,000 cash or bond for Tarafa, and at $10,000 cash or bond for Monrose. Neither man had posted bail as of Monday, records show.