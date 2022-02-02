‘Bronx Sole’ encourages fitness through exploration

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some friends are on the move to capture the soul of the Bronx.

The running club, Bronx Sole, was founded in 2016, and the group has been in motion ever since. The group announces its courses and challenges online through social media. On their runs, Bronx Sole promotes local small businesses and look to discover something new around the corner.  

The events start with a warm up and end with a story. Member Nova Church told PIX11 News everyone is welcome — and welcome to go at their own pace.

“We will stop and actually read some of the history and take a group shot,” Church said. “It informs the community about their own backyard.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

'Bronx Sole" running club is on the move

Bronx NYCHA residents frustrated by inconsistent heat

Teen accused of shooting cop released on bond

Community provides outreach, support to fire victims

With temperatures freezing, Bronx public housing residents say they have no heat

Man shot inside Jacobi Medical Center

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter