‘Bronx Sole’ encourages fitness through exploration

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some friends are on the move to capture the soul of the Bronx.

The running club, Bronx Sole, was founded in 2016, and the group has been in motion ever since. The group announces its courses and challenges online through social media. On their runs, Bronx Sole promotes local small businesses and look to discover something new around the corner.

The events start with a warm up and end with a story. Member Nova Church told PIX11 News everyone is welcome — and welcome to go at their own pace.

“We will stop and actually read some of the history and take a group shot,” Church said. “It informs the community about their own backyard.”