THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A smoke shop employee was arrested Thursday after he allegedly shot a man in the head who he believed was attempting to rob the store, police said.

Fares Alhazmi, 26, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm in connection with the Bronx shooting, police said.

Alhazmi, an employee of the Top Shelf convenience store and smoke shop allegedly shot 23-year-old Romel Carey in the head at 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, police said. Police report that Romel attempted to rob the Bronx store.

First responders pronounced Carey dead at the scene.

