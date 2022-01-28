Bronx shootout video: Gunmen open fire across busy street

Surveillance video stills showing two individuals exchanging gunfire across a busy Bronx street on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 27, 2022, police say. (NYPD)

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx — Shocking video released by the NYPD shows bullets flying across a Bronx street Thursday afternoon when a shootout between two armed suspects broke out, police said.

Authorities said the two unidentified shooters, each armed with handguns, opened fire around 4:15 p.m. in the vicinity of East 164th Street and Grant Avenue, in the Concourse Village neighborhood.

Surveillance footage shows the suspects letting off multiple rounds while running and ducking between cars and even appearing to use moving vehicles driving down the street as a shield.

WATCH: Shocking video of a shootout between two gunmen on a busy Bronx street in broad daylight, bullets flying as cars drive past



Police said there were no physical injuries reported as a result of the shootout. However a 54-year-old man who lives in the area discovered his bedroom window had been shattered by the gunfire, officials said. Additionally, a parked and unoccupied car sustained gunfire damage to its windshield.

The NYPD said the two shooters fled the area on foot to parts unknown. They released the dramatic video in hopes the public could help identify the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).