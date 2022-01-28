Bronx shootout video: Gunmen open fire across busy street

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bronx shootout

Surveillance video stills showing two individuals exchanging gunfire across a busy Bronx street on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 27, 2022, police say. (NYPD)

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx — Shocking video released by the NYPD shows bullets flying across a Bronx street Thursday afternoon when a shootout between two armed suspects broke out, police said.

Authorities said the two unidentified shooters, each armed with handguns, opened fire around 4:15 p.m. in the vicinity of East 164th Street and Grant Avenue, in the Concourse Village neighborhood.

Surveillance footage shows the suspects letting off multiple rounds while running and ducking between cars and even appearing to use moving vehicles driving down the street as a shield.

Police said there were no physical injuries reported as a result of the shootout. However a 54-year-old man who lives in the area discovered his bedroom window had been shattered by the gunfire, officials said. Additionally, a parked and unoccupied car sustained gunfire damage to its windshield.

The NYPD said the two shooters fled the area on foot to parts unknown. They released the dramatic video in hopes the public could help identify the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

With temperatures freezing, Bronx public housing residents say they have no heat

Man shot inside Jacobi Medical Center

Bronx BP talks fire survivors frustrated over delay in aid, gun violence and more

Bronx fire survivors say help, donations held up by red tape

Bronx community uniting against gun violence

More Bronx

Crime

New Rochelle teen allegedly guns down 16-year-old boy: police

Couple charged in child molesting case

Man imprisoned for stealing NyQuil granted release

NYPD officer Wilbert Mora dies days after Harlem shooting: NYPD

Second NYPD officer dies in Harlem shooting

Mayor Eric Adams talks subway safety, NYPD neighborhood safety teams

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter