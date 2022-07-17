THE BRONX (PIX11) — Two women and a teenage girl were shot in separate incidents just minutes apart in the Bronx on Sunday night, police said.

All three victims were likely unintended targets, officials said. In the first shooting, a 22-year-old woman was shot in the leg as she walked her dog near Bristow Street and Jennings Street at about 8:45 p.m. She saw a white car going north on Jennings that the shot may have come from. The woman is not likely to die.

Just minutes later, a 46-year-old mom and her 13-year-old daughter were wounded in a shooting on Southern Boulevard, police said. The pair were inside a convenience store while two men argued outside. When someone opened fire, the women were hit.

The teen was shot in the hand, officials said. Her mom was grazed in the chest. Neither victim is likely to die.

