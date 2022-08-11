FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A male victim believed to be a teenager was found fatally shot early Thursday in Fordham, according to the NYPD.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately known to police but is believed to be in his teens, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest near East 194th Street and Briggs Avenue just after 1:05 a.m., according to authorities.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital, but he could not be saved.

Investigators later determined that the victim was shot inside the lobby of a building on East 194th Street. No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.

