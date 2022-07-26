LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 12-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were wounded in a drive-by shooting near a Longwood basketball court late Monday, injured by bullets not meant for them, police and sources said Tuesday.

The young victims were among a group of people hanging out by the court on Rev. James A. Polite Avenue near East 164th Street, according to authorities. Around 11:30 p.m., a dark sedan pulled up to the group and a person inside began yelling, officials and sources said.

That’s when shots rang out from the vehicle, police said. But the only people struck among the crowd were the pre-teen girl and the teenage boy, authorities said. Neither youth was the intended target of the attack, sources said.

The boy was hit in the chin, while the girl was shot in the arm, officials said. First responders rushed both victims to an area hospital, where they were listed in what police described as stable condition.

Investigators had not announced an arrest or publicly identified a suspect as of Tuesday afternoon.

The youths were among at least six people shot in just over two hours across the Bronx and Brooklyn late Monday, including a 28-year-old man killed around 9:15 p.m. at Home Street and Prospect Avenue, less than a half-mile from the basketball court shooting.

