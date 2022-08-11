FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx family is in mourning after the fatal shooting of 14-year old Jacob Borbin.

Borbin was killed in Fordham in what appears to be an accidental shooting, sources told PIX11 News. Jacob and his friends were hanging out and handling a handgun in a building lobby on East 194th Street around 1 a.m. Thursday when he was shot.

Jacob’s mother told PIX11 News she did not want her son back in the Fordham neighborhood where his father still lives because of what she described as the “wrong crowd.”

Surveillance video from a neighboring business showed the moment people on the sidewalk reacted to a noise in the lobby – presumably the gunshot – before they ran off.

“It’s tragic. A gun shouldn’t be played with just to be passed around, take videos with,” a friend of Jacob’s told PIX11 News. “You shouldn’t be playing with a gun.”