CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teen was shot in the head early Friday in Claremont, leaving him hospitalized in grave condition, according to police.

The victim, 19, was struck on Claremont Parkway near Park Avenue around 4:30 a.m., authorities said.

First responders rushed him to an area hospital in what officials described as critical condition, noting that he was not expected to survive his injuries.

Further information about the shooting or the suspect was not immediately available.

