An NYPD officer at the scene of a shooting in the Edenwald Houses in the Bronx on July 14, 2022. (Credit: LoudLabs)

EDENWALD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was shot in the face in the courtyard of NYCHA’s Edenwald Houses early Thursday, according to authorities.

The victim, 44, was struck by gunfire at the development near 229th Drive North and East 229th Street around 12:20 a.m., police said.

The assailant, who remained at large as of Thursday morning, walked up to the victim, shot him, then ran off, officials said. Investigators did not immediately provide a description of the shooter.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what police described as critical condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).