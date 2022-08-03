CLAREMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Claremont.

The victim, Travis Griffiths, had just pulled his car over on Claremont Parkway near Webster Avenue around 4:25 a.m. July 22 when he was approached in his vehicle by the gunman, officials said. The two then got into a verbal argument, which escalated to a physical altercation, according to authorities.

Griffiths, 19, attempted to drive away, but the assailant pulled out a gun and shot him in the head, then fled on foot, police said. Griffiths stumbled out of the car and fell to the ground, where first responders found him in critical condition.

Griffiths, of New Jersey, died at an area hospital on July 27.

Investigators released a surveillance image of the person of interest, who’s described as a thin man with a full beard and short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).