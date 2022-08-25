CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a public-housing building in the Concourse section of the Bronx late Wednesday, according to authorities.

Police responding to a 911 report of gunfire in a Morrisania Air Rights development high-rise on Park Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:30 p.m. found the 38-year-old victim lying unconscious in a 19th-floor hallway with a wound to the chest, officials said.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital, but he could not be saved. Authorities did not immediately disclose his identity, pending notification of his family.

Police are yet to make an arrest or publicly identify a suspect in the slaying.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).